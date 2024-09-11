John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
HPS opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
