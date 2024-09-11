John P. Kiernan Sells 2,500 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,523.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of VECO traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,278. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 1.17. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VECO

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,117,000 after purchasing an additional 793,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,131,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,800,000 after buying an additional 391,346 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,476,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $8,857,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,705,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,687 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.