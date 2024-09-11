Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.97

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and traded as low as $40.97. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 1,431 shares changing hands.
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.