Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $115.50

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 155.20 ($2.03), with a volume of 435237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.60 ($2.03).

A number of research analysts have commented on JSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £643.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,231.86, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

