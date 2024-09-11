Jordan Park Group LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Jordan Park Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after purchasing an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after buying an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after buying an additional 707,159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,606,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 528,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,362 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ESGU stock opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

