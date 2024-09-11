Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 11,541,669 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Jordan Park Group LLC reduced its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,541,669 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC owned 0.08% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,617,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

