Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 6,464 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jordan Park Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,599,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $196.24. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

