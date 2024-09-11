JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.54% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $400,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,320,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,782.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 933,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 922,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after acquiring an additional 890,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 783,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.5569 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

