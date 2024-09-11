Kathryn Mecklenburgh Purchases 10 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh bought 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,492 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($195.11).

Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 9 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,654 ($21.63) per share, with a total value of £148.86 ($194.66).

Softcat Stock Performance

SCT opened at GBX 1,488.96 ($19.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,588.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,613.58. Softcat plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,150 ($15.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,855 ($24.26). The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,655.36, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital cut Softcat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.35) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Softcat to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($25.50) to GBX 1,490 ($19.48) in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,442.50 ($18.86).

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Articles

