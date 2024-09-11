KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,735 shares during the period. KBR accounts for about 2.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of KBR worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2,029.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of KBR by 17.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

KBR stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.38.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

