Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Get Kemper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMPR

Kemper Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Kemper by 257.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Kemper by 105.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 89.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.