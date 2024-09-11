KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

