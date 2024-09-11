Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

KMI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,823,099. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,891,000 after buying an additional 257,658 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,558,000 after buying an additional 272,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

