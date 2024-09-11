Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,336 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 1.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $505.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.91. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $417.65 and a one year high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.07.

Get Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.