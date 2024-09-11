Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day moving average is $196.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

