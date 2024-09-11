Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €4.82 ($5.30) and last traded at €4.83 ($5.31). Approximately 62,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.96 ($5.45).

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $487.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.92.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading

