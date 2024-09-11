KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Trading Down 5.8%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.86. 118,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 186,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Singular Research raised KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.97%. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

