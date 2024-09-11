Knightscope Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, September 13th (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, September 13th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 12th.
Knightscope Stock Performance
Shares of Knightscope stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Knightscope has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.
Knightscope Company Profile
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
