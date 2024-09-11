Knightscope Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, September 13th (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, September 13th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of Knightscope stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Knightscope has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Knightscope worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

