Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Up 0.3%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.12). Approximately 2,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 36,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 590 ($7.72) price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 313.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 296.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,600.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

