Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Up 0.3%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.12). Approximately 2,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 36,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.11).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 590 ($7.72) price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kooth
Kooth Trading Up 0.3 %
About Kooth
Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kooth
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.