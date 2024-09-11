Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5,353.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,435 shares during the period. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $17,014,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 282,241 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

