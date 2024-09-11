Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 2,935,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,529,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,968,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after buying an additional 101,819 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,687,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,005,000 after buying an additional 761,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.