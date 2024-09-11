L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,896 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $35,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,110 shares of company stock worth $8,319,939 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $228.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $245.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.