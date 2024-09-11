LandWolf (SOL) Price Up 49.5% Over Last 7 Days (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and $1.70 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000099 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,843,250 tokens. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,843,250.001656. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00208594 USD and is up 15.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,656,417.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

