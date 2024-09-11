Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Lantheus worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,193 shares of company stock worth $3,949,202. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.5 %

LNTH opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.50. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.