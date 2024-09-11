Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

