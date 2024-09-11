Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

