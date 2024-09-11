Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Dividend History for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

