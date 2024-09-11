Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Alight were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,831,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,239,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,947,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 1,767.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alight by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alight Stock Performance

Alight stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALIT. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

