Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $61,000 Investment in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 23andMe by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,290,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 893,552 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in 23andMe by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 340,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded 23andMe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

23andMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ME opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. 23andMe Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $146.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.19.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 317.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%. The business had revenue of $40.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million.

23andMe Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

