Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,401.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $444,988.50.
Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of LXEO stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $337.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LXEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,298,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,955,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,342,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,364,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 210,047 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
