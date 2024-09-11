Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading 11.1% Higher

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 1,805,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 623% from the average session volume of 249,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Lexington Gold Stock Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.09.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

