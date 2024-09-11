Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Down 7.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 152,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 251,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Specifically, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,245,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,944 shares in the company, valued at $10,813,605.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $129,607.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,588.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Life360 Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,488,000.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

