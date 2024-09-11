Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Down 7.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 152,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 251,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.
Specifically, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,245,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,944 shares in the company, valued at $10,813,605.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $129,607.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,588.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
LIF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,488,000.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
