Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,938,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,138,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LECO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LECO

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.