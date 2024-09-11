Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys 831 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 121.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 250,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,969 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 33.3% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5 %

CMCSA stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.