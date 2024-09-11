Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $3.80 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

