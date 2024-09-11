Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $253,286,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 527.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,135 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

