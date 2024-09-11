Linscomb Wealth Inc. Purchases 321 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after acquiring an additional 125,730 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

