Linscomb Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,834.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,770.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,701.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

