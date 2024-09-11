Linscomb Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,142,000 after buying an additional 65,559 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.19.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

