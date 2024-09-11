Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 3,478 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,334 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.9% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after acquiring an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $161.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.40 and its 200 day moving average is $181.85. The stock has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

