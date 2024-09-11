Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 173509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Lion One Metals Price Performance

Lion One Metals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

