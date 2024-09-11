Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIOGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 173509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.