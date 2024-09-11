Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson Sells 5,640 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total value of $536,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,949 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,865.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.46.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
