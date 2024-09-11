Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLOY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 56.93 ($0.74) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 811.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 61.72 ($0.81).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.