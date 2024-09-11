Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Marco Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

