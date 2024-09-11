Lowland (LON:LWI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lowland Stock Performance

Shares of LWI stock remained flat at GBX 128 ($1.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,239. Lowland has a 12 month low of GBX 103.25 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The company has a market capitalization of £345.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,163.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowland

In other Lowland news, insider Robert Robertson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £65,000 ($85,000.65). 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowland

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

