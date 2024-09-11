LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.51% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $2,056,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

