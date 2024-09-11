LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,184,037 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184,037 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $675,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

