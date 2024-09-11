LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,015,007 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,427,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

