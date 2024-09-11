LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,639,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,896 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $374,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

