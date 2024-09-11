LPL Financial LLC Purchases 200,427 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.38% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $775,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after purchasing an additional 839,744 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $192.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.69 and a 200-day moving average of $184.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.