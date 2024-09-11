LPL Financial LLC Purchases 68,840 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $301,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 105,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MGK opened at $304.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day moving average of $297.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

